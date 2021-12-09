MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.140-$4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.97 million-$630.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $622.07 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.12.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

