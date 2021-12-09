Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €116.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RHM. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.00 ($126.97).

ETR RHM traded up €2.08 ($2.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching €83.38 ($93.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €74.00 ($83.15) and a twelve month high of €93.80 ($105.39). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.23.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

