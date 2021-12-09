Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.17. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,518. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

