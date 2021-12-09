ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

