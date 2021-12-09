Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,867.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,711.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

