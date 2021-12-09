Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce $815.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $787.16 million and the highest is $865.20 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

