Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

