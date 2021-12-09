SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,776 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 338,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $99.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.88 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

