Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Infinera by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 44.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

