Unison Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Unison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 5.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after acquiring an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after acquiring an additional 235,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $198.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.64. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

