BCS Wealth Management Purchases 4,544 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 190.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

