Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Stock Position Cut by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.