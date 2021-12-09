Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GGP traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,867,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.79. The company has a market cap of £562.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

