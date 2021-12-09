VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

