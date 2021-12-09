The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $152.66. The stock has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

