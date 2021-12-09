Gill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

