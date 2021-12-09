Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

EPD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 61,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,525. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

