Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 678 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,194. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.