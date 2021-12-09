5,047 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $43.37. 97,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,512. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

