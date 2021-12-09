iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter valued at about $428,000.

Shares of SDG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.84. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.08. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

