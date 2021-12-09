Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.21.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
MNST stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,880. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
