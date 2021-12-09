Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $106.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MNST stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,880. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

