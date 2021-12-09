Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

NYSE MTN traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.63. 629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,840. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.12 and a 200 day moving average of $324.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.