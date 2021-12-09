Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.55).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGH. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KGH traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 395.80 ($5.25). The stock had a trading volume of 5,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.26).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

