Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $99.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. 3,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,441. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 186.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 48.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 462,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

