Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lazard worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of LAZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,033. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

