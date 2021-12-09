Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

MZDAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 41,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

