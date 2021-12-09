Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $24.46

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.46, but opened at $22.50. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 73,638 shares trading hands.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $789.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 9.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

