VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

VSE has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

VSE stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $749.25 million, a PE ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.47.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSEC. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 317.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

