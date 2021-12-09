Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FLXS opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,115 shares of company stock worth $143,815 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

