Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of LOVE opened at $77.95 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $7,649,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

