Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 2,239 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.