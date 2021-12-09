Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.65. 2,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,107. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

