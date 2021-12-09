Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $609.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,283. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $363.00 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.13 and its 200 day moving average is $548.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

