iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after buying an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $128.83. 78,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.