BCS Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $103.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

