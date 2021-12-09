Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 21,849 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

