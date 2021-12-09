Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EVER stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 68,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 236,067 shares of company stock worth $3,293,224 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

