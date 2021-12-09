Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises about 5.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in HubSpot by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

HUBS opened at $778.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $779.74 and a 200 day moving average of $670.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.78 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.96 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

