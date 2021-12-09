Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.16 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.16 and a 200-day moving average of $289.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

