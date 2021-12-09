Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,475 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,944,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,192. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

