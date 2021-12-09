Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 6,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,917. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.