The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,937,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,450 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $731,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 332,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.7% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

