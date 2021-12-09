Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $665.06 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,424 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Honeywell International worth $665,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.