Monument Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,436 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

