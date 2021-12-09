1,263,314 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,263,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,159,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up approximately 9.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HM Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPXU stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

