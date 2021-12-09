Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 193.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $163.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

