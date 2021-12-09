1,475 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NJAN opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $42.34.

