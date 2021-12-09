Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:TSOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSOC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TSOC opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

