Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.