Orion Capital Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Edap Tms worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

EDAP opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Edap Tms S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

